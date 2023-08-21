Dr. Bettina C. Hilman-Mattson
"Life is short. Eat dessert first.," A favorite quote for Dr. Bettina Hilman who was received into Heaven August 17, 2023 at 1:09am. The angels carried her to be with her wonderful husband Dr. Daniel Mattson and her precious mother Betty Mae Bullock Hilman—known to all as Nana.
Dr. Hilman lived her life to care for children. She was a pioneer in the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma and immunodeficiencies. She was a full professor at all three medical schools in Louisiana and trained countless Pediatric Pulmonary and Allergy fellows. She was a role model for excellence and served to support women in Medicine.
She established the Cystic Fibrosis Center in Shreveport, LA in 1966 and was the Director of the Pediatric Pulmonary and Allergy section at LSU Shreveport from 1966-2000. She started the CF Center in Tyles Texas in 2003 at the age of 75. She retired from practice in 2007 from Asthma and Allergy in Nebraska.
She is survived by her daughter Melanie Mattson, who is a Cardiologist at Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine and by her three grandchildren: Joshua Daniel Dolsen, Christopher Thomas Dolsen and Elizabeth Marie Dolsen; and also survived by her devoted caregiver since 2008, Pamela Franklin.
Dr. Hilman lived at Westminster Canterbury following retirement. Her husband passed 9/7/2008. The Hilman House in Shreveport transitioned to a Community renewal Center in 2015 to revitalize Highland area and provide safe refuge for all the Children there.
A Memorial Service will be held at Osborne Funeral home in Shreveport.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the CF Foundation, Geaux 4 Kids, The Gingerbread House, or any ministry that saves children from trafficking locally or internationally.
