Dr. Byron B. “Dr. T” Timberlake
Dr. Byron Burton Timberlake, 84, of Boyce, VA, passed away peacefully in the comforting presence of his two sons, Mark and Tyler, on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on July 16, 1937, he was the second of two beloved sons to Herbert Allison Timberlake and Lila Mae Timberlake. His early years were spent in Pittsburgh before moving to Niagara Falls, NY, where he graduated cum laude from Niagara Falls High School in 1955.
Selected as an alternate to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, he opted instead to study at Duke University in Durham, NC, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. He then went on to study medicine at Ohio State University’s College of Medicine in Columbus, OH, earning his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) in 1964. From 1964 to 1965, Byron attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington to gain his internship.
Later in 1965, he was drafted as a Lieutenant for two years of active duty service in the United States Navy. Stationed in San Diego, CA, he became especially fond of this period of his life and often regaled his friends and relations at dinner parties with stories of naval life on the San Diego Bay as captain of his personal cabin cruiser.
After completing his two years of active duty, he then joined the Naval Reserves but remained on the West Coast for General Surgery Training at the University of California School of Medicine from 1967 to 1968. Later in 1968, Byron moved cross-country to Charlottesville, VA, for his residency at the University of Virginia, where he earned his degree in Otolaryngology in 1971 before he completed his Fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery and Oncology at Tampa (FL) General Hospital.
Byron moved on to join Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Winchester in 1971. A year later, he began his private practice and built his medical office building at Medical Circle on Amherst Street in Winchester and he established his medical practice in Front Royal. At the same time, he transferred to the United States Air Force Reserves and became a graduate of Aerospace Medicine Primary Course for flight surgeons.
In 1997 Byron retired as Lieutenant Colonel from the West Virginia Air National Guard. He served as one of the area’s few Aviation Medical Examiners for the Federal Aviation Administration.
Affectionately known as “Dr. T.” by that time, Byron continued practicing medicine in Winchester and Front Royal. Wanting to have the ability to see more patients in a convenient location and to provide an updated office environment for his staff, in 2007 he built the office building located on South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester and opened the doors for practice in 2008. This was a personal career achievement that brought Byron much satisfaction. He retired in August of 2020 capping off 51 successful years with the Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic.
Although Byron loved practicing medicine and considered it both his career and his hobby, he also loved his Clarke County, Virginia, farm, where, on evenings and weekends, he could be found driving through the pasturelands checking on the well-being of his cow herds.
Likewise, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends by the pool and took great pleasure from the visits from his nieces and nephews and their children. He was quite proud of his granddaughters and enjoyed hearing about their interests and achievements. He made a family member of best friend Linda Armbrust, who served as his dearest confidant for 46 years.
For the last several years, he took pleasure in his daily walks. He also became interested in bird watching and paid particular attention to ensure that the hummingbirds had nectar and that the birds had suet and birdseed in their feeders.
Byron dearly loved his two sons, his daughters-in-law, and his grandchildren. Survivors include son Mark A. Timberlake (wife Michelle) and their daughters Mia and Minette of Boyce; son Tyler L. Timberlake (wife Peggy) of Winchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Timberlake, nephew Alan Timberlake, and former wife, Gail Timberlake.
Byron will always be remembered as a loyal and loving father, grandfather, uncle, doctor, and friend.
Family and close friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life Service to be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Reverend Melanie Lewis of Christ Church, Millwood. A reception will be held at the Omps Funeral Home Reception Center immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions in Byron’s name may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.