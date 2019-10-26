Dr. Dale Rodekohr Simpson
Dr. Dale Rodekohr Simpson, 88, of Frederick County, Virginia, formerly of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home.
Dr. Simpson was born in 1930 in Wilmar, California, son of the late Leon and Emelie Madeline Simpson. After graduation from Alhambra High School in California he served in the 115th Bomb Squadron during the Korean conflict. Dr. Simpson graduated from Penn State University and completed graduate studies in geology and mineralogy, earning his MS and PhD degrees from the California Institute of Technology. He taught at Lehigh University for 34 years, becoming Professor Emeritus in 1995. Dr. Simpson directed summer programs informing high school students of college opportunities and was awarded the Lindback Jr. award for excellence in teaching.
Dr. Simpson conducted research in areas concerning teeth and bone mineralization, industrial minerals, and molecular sieves (zeolites). He is the author of numerous publications and reports, and was awarded five U.S. Patents stemming from his research. Dr. Simpson was a consultant for major companies in the area of industrial minerals. His avocation was the development of masters for tactile illustrations for brailled textbooks. He was a dedicated reader of history books.
He married Dr. M. Jean Mills on August 23, 1958 in Spanishburg, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 61 years are children, Laura J. Ferrer (Joe) of Charles Town, West Virginia and Dr. John D. Simpson (Annalisa) of Falls Church, Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Ferrer, Julia Simpson, and David Simpson; and brother, Donald L. Simpson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma M. Simpson Ott.
Among all of Dale’s achievements, his most treasured was his family, and he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29th, at Culpeper National Cemetery.
