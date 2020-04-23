Dr. Daniel A. Hanna
Dr. Daniel A. Hanna, 91, of Berkeley County, West Virginia passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Shenandoah Valley.
Dr. Hanna was born in 1928 in Cairo, Egypt. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Cairo and practiced Physical Rehabilitation, Emergency Room and Geriatric medicine at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg until his retirement in 1996. Dr. Hanna loved reading, studying the Bible, and was always expanding his medical and Biblical knowledge. He was very fluent in Arabic and always encouraged his family to embrace the Arabic language and Egyptian culture. Dr. Hanna enjoyed watching Al Karma Arabic Christian Broadcasting. He was passionate about sharing his faith and praying for others. He was a member of Rosemont Grace Brethren Church in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
His wife, Fawzia Hanna, whom he married on April 21, 1957 in Cairo, Egypt preceded him in death in 2011.
Surviving are his daughters, Fatin Hanna Howard and Florence Hanna Bassi; son-in-law, Kerry Earl; grandchildren, Justin and Jasmin Earl and John Bassi; and former son-in-law, Mitchell Bassi.
Along with his wife, Dr. Hanna was preceded in death by a daughter, Fibi Hanna Earl.
A visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. To follow Government regulations surrounding COVID-19, Omps Funeral Home will be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to ten (10) at a time and request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday and due to COVID-19 will be limited to family but the service can be viewed live stream. The service will be at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Carl Baker and Pastor John Morrison officiating.
Family and friends are invited to the Interment at 2 p.m. at Maranatha Memorial Gardens, Martinsburg, West Virginia, but we ask that you maintain a six foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
For all who cannot attend the visitation we invite you to visit the Omps Funeral Home website to convey your condolences or share a memory. We also invite you to visit the Omps Funeral Home website on Saturday at 12 p.m. for the live stream service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Hanna’s memory to Al Karma Arabic Christian Broadcasting, P.O. Box 3610, Seal Beach, California 90740 or via the website at alkarmatv.com/en/
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.