Dr. Donald Faust Buckley
”Because I have lived life, I shall have no sorrow to die.”
Dr. Donald Faust “Don” Buckley, 93, of Winchester, VA, beloved father and “abuelo” passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 surrounded by his six children. Dr. Buckley was born at home in Far Rockaway, NY on November 23, 1927.
Dr. Buckley entered the Cornell School of Veterinary Medicine at the age of 16. Upon completion of his degree, he entered veterinary practice in Newburgh, NY. During the Korean War, he served as a practicing veterinarian in the U.S. Air Force. After his service, he worked as a veterinarian in Buffalo, NY before buying the South Salem Animal Hospital from which he retired in 1984 after 22 years of practice. Dr. Buckley was known for his compassionate care, love of animals and technical expertise.
In 1994 Don and his beloved wife Missy (predeceased) moved to Winchester, VA. Together they enjoyed volunteering, playing tennis, hiking and visiting with their grandchildren. Don was an accomplished potter and served as a past president of the Shenandoah Potters Guild.
He will be remembered as an exceptional listener and gentle soul; and cherished for his kindness, wit, and welcoming spirit.
Don is survived by his children: Kent (Julie), Kevin (Sheila), Steven (Sara), Teresa (Skip), John (Sue), Mary Anne (Shawn); and 10 grandchildren: Malena, Ian, Megan, Jacob, Nina, Colin, Griffin, Sean, Caroline and Jillian; and 5 great grandchildren: Meredith, Ethan, Adrian, Callie and Madison. His wife (Missy), parents (Harry and Myrtle) and sister (Anne) predeceased him in death.
A memorial service for Don will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in his name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or through their website at brhospice.org.
