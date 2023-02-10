Dr. Eric J. Myer July 3, 1936 – February 7, 2023
Eric Julius Myer was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, on July 3, 1936, and died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Roseville Farm in Boyce, Virginia, on February 7, 2023. Eric was the fourth of six children born to Joseph Myer and Anna Katharina Myer, who immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1928.
Eric’s childhood was spent in Massachusetts, Florida, and Greenvale, New York, where he graduated from Roslyn High School in 1954. He graduated from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1960 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. A career as a veterinarian was a natural progression of Eric’s lifelong kinship with animals. Eric’s love of all animals, particularly horses, shaped both his personal and professional life as he extended a lineage of avid horseman from his father and grandfather.
In 1958, Eric met his soon-to-be wife, Martha Welch. He married Martha on August 19, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Geneseo, New York. As a newly minted veterinarian, Eric recognized the need for equine and large animal vets in Virginia’s horse country. Eric and Martha moved to Virginia in 1961 and started a new veterinary practice and began to build a family near Boyce, Virginia. Eric moved their family to Roseville Farm and founded Roseville Veterinary Clinic in 1967 and later expanded the practice by establishing Plaza Pet Clinic in 1993.
Virginia was the perfect place for Eric to grow a thriving veterinary practice, raise five children, and enjoy his love of life on a farm filled with animals.
His passion for sport horses included breeding and developing Thoroughbred racehorses, and fox hunters for over 60 years. Eric was awarded colors by four hunts: Piedmont Fox Hounds, Genesee Valley Hunt, Blue Ridge Hunt,
and Old Dominion Hunt. Eric’s intrepid approach to hunting earned the admiration of masters, staff, and hunters alike. He recently commented, “We could never go fast enough or far enough.”
Eric’s passion for horses was only surpassed by his love for his family. He consistently showed immense care and love for his wife and children. Whether it was being a supportive 4-H parent or cheering from the sidelines during sporting events, Eric was there to support his children and grandchildren’s efforts.
Eric supported and held leadership roles with organizations including: Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Masters of Fox Hounds Association, the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, American Angus Association, Boy Scout Troop 11, 4-H, Kiwanis Club (now Helping Hands), Heifer International, Clarke Equine Alliance, Clarke County Economic Development Committee, St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church choir, and various Thoroughbred breeding and racing organizations.
Eric is survived by his wife Martha, and their five children: Claire Myer (Robert Schuck), Elizabeth Stamp (Chris), John Myer (Tina), Matthew Myer (Jeanne), and Joseph Myer (Tamara). Eric has thirteen grandchildren: Benjamin Stamp (Chelsea), Abigail Wilkins (Kyle), Paul Myer (Kirsten), Jessica Ribelin (Alex), Amelia Gardner (Ryan), Samuel Myer, Andrew Schuck, Daniel Schuck, Riley Myer, Katherine Myer, Reagan Myer, Margaret Myer, and Eric Myer; and two great-grandchildren, Aspen Ribelin and Mae Myer. His two sisters, Gertrude Lee and Faith Weathington, also survive him. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Katharina Myer; sisters, Ann Kingsbury and Grace Wolf; and brother, A. Fred Myer.
Memorial contributions can be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Blue Ridge Hospice or the Piedmont Fox Hounds Foundation.
Eric’s visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, Virginia. His funeral Mass will be held on Friday February 17 at 2:00 PM at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.