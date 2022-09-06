Dr. Henry E. “Ted” York
Dr. Henry E. “Ted” York, 93, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Ted was born in 1929 in Frederick, MD, the son of the late Reverend Charles Asbury York and Eileen Davidson York. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Randolph Macon College, Class of 1950, and then went on to receive his Master’s Degree and Doctorate Degree, both in Education from George Washington University. Ted served our country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army where he rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He spent his career in academia starting as a high school social studies teacher at James Wood High School from 1953-1958 then guidance sounselor also at James Wood. He then went on to become principal at Robert Frost Intermediate School, then adjunct instructor at George Mason, Instructor Beginning Teacher Association Program at George Mason, Director Teaching and a New Career for the Military Naval Annex, then retiring in 1996 as Professor and Dean for the School of Education and Human Services at Marymount University.
Ted was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed volunteering at Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts, Kernstown Battlefield Association and The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Ted also volunteered for AARP, helping seniors with their taxes. He was active in various leadership roles and taught Sunday school in local Methodist Churches. He was a strong supporter of the York Family Student Scholarship Fund at Randolph Macon College. Ted loved to travel abroad and also here in the states, he was an avid reader and history buff who would read several books a week.
He married Betty Ewing on August 12, 1956, in Stephens City, VA.
Ted is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Elizabeth “Libby” Johnson (Todd) of Richmond VA, Stephanie “Gail” York of Springfield, VA, and Henry “Chip” York, Jr. (Anna Marie) of Springfield, VA; grandchildren, Katherine Johnson, Kelly Kroneman (Lennart), Stephen Bender III (Kristen) and Ronan York; great-grandchildren, David Bender and Johanna Grace Kroneman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Aiden York; and siblings, Dr. James Robert York, Charles Asbury York Jr. and John Manley York.
A memorial service will be held for Ted on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11am at Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ted to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
