Dr. Jack M. Treece, Ph.D.
Dr. Jack Milan Treece, Ph.D., 90, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Jack was born in 1932 in Findlay, OH, the son of the late Jasper and Thelma Treece. Jack earned his Ph.D. from Ohio State University. He spent his career as a biochemist and worked in many capacities in the industry, including research & development, being an educator and mentor. Jack was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church for 35 years, where he sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. He was also a member and very active in the Stephens City Lions Club. Jack’s gift of gab was legendary, and he entertained family, friends and peers with endless stories.
He was married to the love of his life, Carol Rae Grimes, whom he married on June 13, 1954. They had 69 years together before her passing on March 17, 2023.
Jack is survived by his son, Bradley E. Treece of Warren County, VA; his daughter, Diana R. Treece of Winchester, VA; and a sister, Janet Koehl of Findlay, OH.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; son, Daniel Joseph Treece; and brother, Eugene Treece.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jack to Opequon Presbyterian Church, Building & Grounds Fund, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jack on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11am at Opequon Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Pastor David Witt.
