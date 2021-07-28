Dr. James Laidlaw, age 84, died July 26, 2021. He leaves behind Barbara Laidlaw, his wife of 54 years; daughter, Kristina Laidlaw and husband, Scott Mincemoyer, of Helena, MT; son, Scott Laidlaw, of Taos, NM; granddaughter, Allie Mincemoyer; grandsons, Kendrick Laidlaw and Benjamin Mincemoyer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His parents and brother Rick preceded him in death.
Jim was born in Tawas City, MI and graduated from Tawas Area High School, Kalamazoo College and the University of Michigan Medical School. After an internship at Los Angeles County Hospital, Jim entered the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Simon Lake. When the USS Simon Lake berthed in Charleston, SC, Jim met Barbara Smith, R.N., whom he later married. Jim completed a fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Michigan and the couple moved to Winchester, VA where Jim practiced as a cardiologist at Selma Medical Associates. While practicing with Selma, Jim also served as Chief of Staff at Winchester Medical Center. After his retirement, Jim went on to serve as the Medical Director of the Shenandoah University Physician Assistant program.
Jim was also committed to his community, serving as Board President for Preservation of Historic Winchester, and on the Board of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley where he was president from 2003-2005. Jim was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and resided at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury since 2014.
Jim was a highly accomplished pianist, enthusiastic skier and bicyclist, and loved people. In spite of many medical challenges, Jim always had a smile on his face and was a kind and gentle man that was adored by friends, family and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, VA, with The Rev. Webster S. Gibson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Preservation of Historic Winchester via their website at www.phwi.org, or the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley via their website at www.themsv.org/give.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
Jim was a good friend of ours and did so much for so many people. He was the best.
Bobby and Mary Fetter
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.