Dr. Kenneth H. Smith, Sr.
Dr. Kenneth Hank Smith, Sr., age 82, peacefully drew his last earthly breath and went to be with the Lord, November 27, 2020.
Born May 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Clara P. Smith and Cecil W. Smith of Kessel, WV. He was preceded in death by infant son, Marty; brother, Marshall; and sisters, Eloise, Dora and Dorothy.
Dr. Smith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Lou Sherman Smith. She was always his “pretty girl”; daughter, Christy Smith-Montagna and husband, Cameron; son, Kenneth H. Smith, II and wife Christy; grandchildren, Mindy and husband Philip, Jeff and wife Amber, Trey and wife Jessica, Tiffany and partner Ronnie; and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Chaylinn, Abigail, Johnathan, Solomon, Clara, Cayden, Tilley, Cove, Kenley, and Brenlynn; brothers, Eb and wife Diana, Heiskell and wife Betty, Jim and wife Nancy; sisters, Orpha, Juanita and husband Bob, and Carmelita; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He was a graduate of Liberty University and Bob Jones University. He was the Founder of Rosedale Baptist Church and Open Door Baptist Church. He overcame and accomplished more in his lifetime than these pages could hold, but his most important task was leading souls to Jesus. He was NEVER ashamed of the gospel and lived his life as a constant carrier of the good news. He would want all who are lost to be saved and spend eternity in heaven.
Well done thou good and faithful servant.
Family and friends will be received from 1:30 — 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the church, with his son, K.H. Smith officiating. Dr. Smith will be laid to rest at Rosedale Memorial Park, located on the grounds of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
