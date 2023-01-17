Dr. Kenneth Robert Parker With heavy hearts, the Parker family regrets to announce the passing of Dr. Kenneth Robert Parker, a beloved father, physician, and community member, on Friday, January 13, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.
Kenneth was an avid gardener who loved tending to his garden and the neighboring flower beds by the tennis courts of John Handley High School. He enjoyed nature, animals, and music. His gift was remembering lyrics to nearly every song.
Kenneth was born October 19, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to a Jewish family that valued education, hard work, and service. With an aptitude for math and science, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and the Ohio State University College of Medicine to become a physiatrist. He took great pride in his medical practice and the patients that he treated throughout his career.
Kenneth is survived by his former wife, Pamela Parker of Virginia Beach, VA, daughter Michelle Parker of Washington, DC, grand pup Ryder, his sister Dr. Leslie Plotnick of Baltimore, MD, and his dear cousins and nephews in the DC area.
In lieu of flowers, his family invites you to make a contribution to Blue Ridge Hospice or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. With gratitude to his doctors and nurses who are truly earth angels.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.