Dr. Mohamed Ali Khodr passed away suddenly but peacefully in his bed at home on January 30, 2021, at an age shy of his 66 birthday this coming May 2021. He lived in Winchester, Virginia with his beloved wife May since 1992 where he had accepted a position of Health Director of the Lord Fairfax Health district that included Winchester City, Clark, Warren, Shenandoah and Page Counties.
He enjoyed his job tremendously & had several accomplishments, some of which was smoking cessation in the Apple Blossom mall and in restaurants. He also collaborated with McDonald restaurant owners Nick & Cathy Neranges on an immunization project to have children immunized by age 2. He also worked on improving sanitation for migrant workers. He retired in 1999 for health reasons and since then he devoted his time to write and give talks about Islam and social justice.
Mohamed was a native of Yemen. He was born May 6, 1955 (he felt special that God gave him a wife with the name May as his birthday month).
Mohamed's first 5 years of his life lived in Taez (capital of Yemen at that time). Mohamed's formal education was all in English as he attended an American school that was next to their house in Taez on request of the ambassador's wife because she noted Mohamed climbing the wall every day and watching the kids. He loved his elders, principal & teachers especially Mr. Gilson. At age 11, Mohamed's dad was appointed ambassador to the U.N. and so the whole family moved to New York City. Mohamed felt his dream came true because had learned about New York from school and he admired the Empire State Building. He attended PS 61, and then Newtown high school. When his dad's assignment was completed they moved back to Yemen but Mohamed wanted to stay behind and told his dad sooner or later they had to separate and it may be as well then. He always believed that it was a divine intervention that Dr. Young, a friend of his dad, stopped by New York at that time and learned that Mohamed wanted to stay behind and so quickly arranged for him a scholarship at the Baptist Academy in Louisiana. Mohamed's ambition was to go to Harvard but his dad wanted him back in the Middle East and so he was accepted in the American University of Beirut where he enrolled in medical school. Then he did his residency in internal and preventive medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He also earned a Masters in public health at JHU.
Mohamed loved academics and he wanted to pay back his country and so we moved to Yemen & he taught at the Sanaa University in Yemen for the 2 years we lived there and at the same time he was a relief physician for the medical unit at the American Embassy in Sana'a. In 1990 we decided to come back to the U.S where he accepted a position at Mehary college in Nashville, Tennessee. After 2 years he was asked to transfer to New York but instead after some search and wife's request to be closer to her sisters in the North East he accepted the job of health director for the Lord Fairfax District.
Mohamed was a humanitarian with focus on improving children's lives devastated by natural disasters or wars by always contributing to Save the Children Foundation and funding tuitions for college students whether they were family or not. He despised racial injustice or hatred because of someone's color or religion by collaborating with interfaith dialogue especially here in Winchester. His heart bled for refugees of any country due to wars that he was a constant writer & contributor to many renowned organizations
Mohamed always said he did not acquire any hobbies or talents but God has granted him the best talent of all & that was giving speeches and talks. He was very articulate and gave talks on Islam because he felt there was a lot of misinformation about Islam.
Mohamed was great advocate for women. He believed societies grow well because of women's education, strength and contribution. He contributes his success in life to both his grandmother and mother.
Mohamed had a great sense of humor that all his family and friends enjoyed and loved about him. He used to console anyone when he would be at his lowest point.
Mohamed is survived by his wife, May Elyoussef Khodr, for over 35 years. He is survived by three sisters, Salwa, Amal and Sumaya Alkhader and two brothers, Khalid and Usama Alkhader. Also survived by six nephews and nieces: Salma, Najib, Sala, Samar, Majd and Sarah and one great niece Salwa who he adored and she stole his heart. Also survived by four sister-in-laws and two brother-in-laws and 17 nephews and nieces on his wife's side, most of whom he had not met but regardless they all loved, respected and thought of him as great & most loving man.
Mohamad will be missed by his aunts, cousins and friends, overseas and in the U.S.; and especially his neighbors across the street, Dr. Craig and Cathy Ann Stoner, who he used to call his Guardian Angels.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ali Ahmad and Taqua Alkhader and his inlaws, Najib and Lucia Elyoussef.
Mohamed was buried within 24 hours of his passing keeping with the Islamic and Middle Eastern tradition at the Alfirdaus Memorial Gardens in Fredrick, MD. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be postponed for a later date.
Please no flowers and instead make donations in his name to any of the organizations locally, the food bank, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save the Children, Mercy Corp or Unicef.
One can sum up Mohamed by few words that family and friends describe the life of beloved Mohamed:
Great intellect, quick wit, love for life, traveling and learning, devotion to family & friends, selfless where he would drop anything to help someone, generous and great sense of humor.
Mohamed will be missed greatly.
