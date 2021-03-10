Dr. Patricia Jean McElhiney O'Boyle, 90, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her children.
Her life was dedicated to God and her family, passionately sharing her love of music and education by teaching thousands of students throughout her adult life. Pat ignited the spark of creativity in children and adults from ages of 3 to 60, charging 25 cents and one prayer to be said for her family. All money, little as it was, went to the poor. A selfless gift that transcends her being, she will live in us and in the music.
Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. O'Boyle, whom she was married to for 50 years. Also preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Lucy McElhiney; sister, Anne and brother, Ivan. She is survived by her children, Paul O'Boyle and his wife, Emily Fink, Brendan O'Boyle, Katie O'Boyle and Maureen Limon, her husband, Robbie Limon; grandchildren Damien O'Boyle, Rachael Confrey, Forrest Limon, and Daniel Confrey and great grandson, Eamon Wainwright; sister, Margaret Rice and brother, James McElhiney; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 2 pm with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Pat's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, for whom they are eternally grateful.
