Dr. Pedro A. Gonzales Alvarez
Dr. Pedro A. Gonzales Alvarez, 42, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Pedro was born in 1978 in Peru, son of David and Rosa Gonzales of Sterling, VA. While studying medicine in San Marcos University, Lima, Peru, he met the love of his life, Candy Lamas Rodriguez. He did his Family Medicine residency at UAB Huntsville, Alabama. Looking to live closer to his family, he moved to Winchester and worked at Winchester Medical Center since 2011. He was a fine physician, very caring and passionate. He was the Chief of Family Medicine at WMC for about 2 years. Outside work, he loved soccer, playing the guitar, but above all else he loved his family. Pedro was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
He married Candy Lamas Rodriguez on March 18, 2006 in Peru.
Surviving with his parents and his wife are children, Alice Gonzales Lamas, Rachel Gonzales Lamas, Fabrizzio Gonzales Lamas, and Patrick Gonzales Lamas all of Winchester, VA; and brothers, Diego Gonzales and David Gonzales, Jr. both of Sterling, VA.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and heartfelt thank you to all his friends, colleagues, parish and community. They all have been very supportive and made his journey less difficult.
A visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, February 19th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service will follow the visitation at 7 pm with Pastor Shawn Baird officiating. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed through the Omps Funeral Home website, www.ompsfuneralhome.com, under Pedro’s obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pedro’s memory to assist with his children’s college tuition. Please make check payable to Candy Lamas Rodriguez and mail to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
