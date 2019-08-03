Dr. Peter C. Morris, 81, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Morris was born in 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri, son of the late Delyte and Dorothy Morris. He was Head of the Math Department and Professor at Shepherd University, retiring in 2005 after 33 years of teaching. Dr. Morris earned a B.A. degree from Southern Illinois University; his M.A. degree from University of Iowa; furthering his education at Oklahoma State University earning a Ph.D. and completed a post doctorate fellowship at the University of Brussels, Belgium. Prior to his teaching position at Shepherd University he taught at Florida State University and State College of Iowa (now known as University of Northern Iowa).
He married Sharon Stokes on June 19, 1960 in Carbondale, Illinois. Peter and Sharon moved to The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester, Virginia in 2013.
Surviving with his wife are children, Douglas Keith Morris and wife, Nancy Mantich of Northbrook, Illinois; Brett Emerson Morris and wife, Catherine Gainer of Mokena, Illinois; and Trevor James Morris of Amherst, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Dana Elizabeth Morris, Nathan Charles Morris, Abigail Goldner Morris, and Alexander Michael Morris.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter’s memory to The Village at Orchard Ridge Benevolent Fund, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603 or to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
