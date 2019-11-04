Dr. Peter Gill Bullough passed away peacefully at his home in Winchester, Virginia on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a recent diagnosis of leukemia. He was 87 years old. Dr. Bullough was born in 1932 in Oldham, England. He attended Liverpool University Medical School in England followed by a residency in Pathology at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. He then completed a fellowship in Bone Pathology at the Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York City. After his fellowship, he accepted the position of lecturer in Orthopedic Pathology at Oxford University in England. Several years later he became a full professor of Pathology at the Cornell University Medical College (now the Weill Cornell Medical School) and served as Chairman of the department of Pathology at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.
Dr. Bullough was a member of the International Skeletal Society, serving as program director and winning both the silver medal and gold medal awarded by that society. He was also awarded the Henry Jaffe medal from the Hospital for Joint Diseases and the Abraham Colles medal from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Dr. Bullough authored numerous books including a definitive textbook on Bone Pathology and published over 150 articles. He taught hundreds of medical students over the years and mentored scores of pathology residents. Dr. Bullough was a great supporter of the arts and established the Peter Bullough Foundation to support newly graduated students of fine arts. He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues alike. A requiem mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin at 145 W. 46th St., New York City, New York at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Peter Bullough Foundation for the Arts at 120 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
