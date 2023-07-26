Dr. Robert L. Bovey, Captain, USN, Ret. Dr. Robert L Bovey, Capt. USN, Ret., died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Winchester, Virginia, at the age of 85.
Bob, as he was universally known, was born in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, but spent his formative years in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1959 with a BS in Marine Engineering and married his wife Rosalind in 1960. He received a PhD from Johns Hopkins University in 1964 and an MS, US Navy Nuclear Power Training Program in 1965.
During his 22 years in the Navy, he served on both fast attack (SSN) and ballistic missile (SSBN) submarines. His last sea duty assignment was as Captain of the USS Sand Lance SSN660. His last shore tours were as Special Assistant to the Director of Central Intelligence and Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. Bob’s honors include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the National Distinguished Service Medal and the Legion of Merit.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked as an international business consultant. Following that Bob spent 25 years with the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA) working on matters of national security, homeland defense and taking on jobs that leveraged his deep understanding of naval and nuclear warfare. His professional activities included IISS, INFORMS and ISE.
Bob was a member of his father’s Masonic Lodge for 60 years (Cotner Lodge #297 in Lincoln, Nebraska) and a member of the American Legion Post 199.
Bob was a loving husband, a kind father and a generous friend. His interests included Civil War history and his farm in Maurertown in the Shenandoah Valley. He and Rosalind resided in the North Ridge area of Alexandria and were intensively involved in civic affairs from 1969 until their move to Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community in 2018.
Bob is survived by his wife Rosalind, their son, Rob and his wife Michelle and son, Stuart Bovey. Also surviving is his sister and husband, Mary Jean and Fran Blumenstock, his sister-in-law and husband, Ann and Ed McEndarfer, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruby Bovey.
A memorial service for Bob will be held in the chapel at Westminster-Canterbury on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11 am with Reverend Dr. Bill Everhart officiating. A reception will be held following the service. Interment with Masonic Service, military honors and bagpipe will follow the reception at 2 pm in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Bob to:
SVWC Foundation Scholarship Fund which supports Healthcare Scholarships
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury
300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive
Winchester, VA 22603
