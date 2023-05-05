Dr. Timothy Franklin Merkel
Dr. Timothy Franklin Merkel, 80, of Winchester, VA, died at his residence on Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was born June 24, 1942, in Jersey Shore, PA, the son of Raymond Angstadt Merkel and Anna Margaret Boswell Merkel. He married Theresa Marano in 1966 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. He received a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from The University of Michigan, an M.S. in Organic Chemistry from The Pennsylvania State University, and a B.A. in Chemistry and Biology from Lycoming College. He retired as a chemist and Director of Technology and Research and Development from Federal Mogul Corporation in 2001 and continued to work as a consultant specializing in advanced engineering composites. Dr. Merkel was a member of numerous professional associations, the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Archaeological Society.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Marano Merkel; his children, Michele M. Merkel (Christopher Peak) of Bethesda, MD, and David M. Merkel (Yanci) of Howell, NJ; his brother William B. Merkel of Jersey Shore, PA; and grandchildren, Alana Peak, Sophia Merkel, Anarosa Merkel, and Gabriella Merkel.
Tim lived a full life. He travelled extensively with his wife, and even summited Mt. Kilimanjaro at the age of 73 with his son, David, and son-in-law, Christopher. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed long walks, especially at Blandy Experimental Farm. His joy for life and his ability to extend love and kindness to everyone he met will be missed.
A service to celebrate his life, followed by a reception, will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Reverend Martha Sims officiating. A private burial will be at the Lutheran Church Wall in Mount Hebron Cemetery. A second Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Jersey Shore, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Merkel’s name to Highland Food Pantry at www.highland
pantrywinc.org, the Salvation Army at give.virginiasalvation
army.org, or Blandy Experimental Farm at blandy.virginia.edu.
