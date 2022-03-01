Dr. William H. McLaughlin III
Dr. William H. McLaughlin III, 70, a retired cardiologist and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died February 22, 2022, in Aldie, Virginia. Dr. McLaughlin practiced in the Shenandoah Valley for more than 20 years after joining Selma Medical Associates in 1995. He saw patients at Selma and at the Valley Health Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA, as well as at the WVU Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV, until his retirement in 2016.
Born in Pensacola, FL, to RADM William Henry and Rita Claire McLaughlin, Bill and his family had the opportunity to move frequently throughout his childhood courtesy of the US Navy. He was especially fond of recounting memories from the family’s time spent stationed in Japan, Morocco, southern California, and Virginia Beach, where he met Frost, his wife and partner of more than half a century.
Bill attended Florida State University, earning both a BS in Biology and an MS in Molecular Biophysics during which he developed a special interest in cancer research. He and Frost married in 1977 and relocated to Boston, MA, where he worked at the Harvard Joint Center for Radiation Therapy conducting research in the development of novel breast cancer therapies. Inspired by these experiences, he began medical school at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, NY, and followed his research to the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA, from which he graduated in 1989. Bill and his family continued to reside in Pittsburgh for the next six years where he completed residency training and a fellowship in interventional cardiology before moving to Winchester.
In addition to his passion for cardiology and his dedication to his patients, Bill was a devoted husband and father whose interests included major home renovation projects, an eclectic taste in music, skiing, photography, and hosting large family gatherings. Along with his wife, Frost, and daughters, Elizabeth McLaughlin (Washington, DC), Marianne McLaughlin Huxley (Westchester, NY), and Anne Claire McLaughlin (Philadelphia, PA), he is survived by son-in-law, Thiago Huxley, and granddaughter, Emma Huxley, who has inherited her grandfather’s infectious laugh and exuberant love of music and dancing. Also surviving Bill are his sisters, Mary Ann Renaud, Sue Morandi, Sharon Vogt, and his brother, Pat McLaughlin.
At his request, no funeral service will be held and family will gather privately to celebrate his life.
