Duncan Preece
Duncan Preece, 90, of Berryville, Virginia passed away at his home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Duncan was born on August 8, 1931 in Washington, DC. He was the son of Ambrose Stewart Preece and Vivien Chipchase Preece. He was a lifelong farmer and a veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean Conflict.
He married Jean VanSanten on May 14, 1961. She passed away in June, 1972. In 1976, he married Hilda G. Preece on Valentine’s Day. In February 2021, Duncan and Hilda celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Vivien J. Preece of Naples, FL and Jennifer DiGiacomo (Sam) of Canfield, OH; three step-daughters, Connie Riggle of Oakland, FL, Terrie Laycock (Carroll) of Hamilton, VA, and Lisa Dodge (Harvey) of Round Hill, VA; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
His brother, Nigel Preece, and a step-daughter, Leslie Quintanilla, preceded him in death.
Duncan farmed for many years with his father and brother in Middleburg, Virginia. Upon retirement, he settled in Berryville, Virginia. He was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing with family and friends. In his retirement, he gardened, watched the wildlife on his property and fed and watched the many songbirds in his yard.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Andy Brock and Rev. Bruce Lugn officiating. Burial will follow in Middleburg Memorial Cemetery, Middleburg, Virginia with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Glascock, Terry Bolden, Claude Lawson, Frank Dodge, Bambi Dodge, and Scott Northcraft. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommi Grogg, Doug Lawson, Sonny Colbert, and Ralph Buddenhagen.
The family will receive friends 10:00 — 11:00 A. M. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Casual dress is accepted.
In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, the family would like consideration of monetary donations to the Bluemont United Methodist Church, 33843 Snickersville Turnpike, P O Box 255, Bluemont, VA 20135 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Wet Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.