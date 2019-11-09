Dustin Strother Welsh, 30, of Martinsburg, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in his residence.
He was born September 4, 1989 in Winchester the son of Brenda Adams and Steven Welsh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-mother, Christine Welsh; siblings, Jason Andrew Welsh of Martinsburg, and Candace Brook Welsh of Morefield, and a large extended family.
A service will be scheduled at a later date.
