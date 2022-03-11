Dwaine L. McIntire Dwaine Linwood McIntire, 58, of Winchester, VA, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence.
Dwaine was born on November 6, 1963, in Winchester, VA, the son of C. Linwood and Edith A. Pridemore McIntire of Slanesville, WV. He worked for Crypts Creations in Winchester, VA, for 10 years and attended Bloomery Presbyterian Church in Bloomery, WV. Dwaine was a “Jack of All Trades,” enjoyed carpentry, restoring historical buildings, hunting, fishing, camping, flowers and his furry friends: Butterball & Scarlett.
Surviving with his parents are two sons: Tyler N. McIntire of Stephens City, VA; Jeremy E. McIntire of Hagerstown, MD; a daughter: Alexis L. Fletcher of Winchester, VA; a brother: Michael W. McIntire of Slanesville, WV; two sisters: Brenda J. Omps of Slanesville, WV; Laura E. McIntire of Hagerstown, MD and a grandchild: Nevah R. Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Royal Oak Animal Clinic, 25 W. Jackson Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
To view Dwaine’s tribute wall, please visitwww.giffinfuneralhome.com
