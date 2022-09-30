Dwayne Allen Funk
Dwayne Allen Funk, 44, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at home.
Dwayne was born January 9, 1978, in Winchester, VA, the son of Shirley Funk and the late Billy Carter. He was a skilled craftsman and worked as a contractor, specializing in renovation projects. He enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, and going to music festivals. He loved spending time with friends and family. He spent the last 9 years taking care of “Geraldine,” his grandmother. The two of them shared a very special bond. Dwayne had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up the room. He was funny and kind; he worked hard and loved life. He was dedicated to the people he loved.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Funk and her life partner, Larry Sloan, who he loved like a father; his Grandmother Geraldine Clatterbuck Funk; 4 sisters Tonya Funk, Regina Silver (Sanford Silver), Brandy Brown, and Tammy Spence; 2 brothers Kevin Funk and Billy Shifflett; nieces and nephews Chelsea Breeden, Alexis Sloane, Chloe Breeden, Donte’ Weaver, Jordan Funk, Donavin Brown, Tavon Jackson, Kelsey Myers, Trey Brown and Chase Brown, all of whom he loved dearly; and a huge extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Rosie, his sidekick for the last 5 years.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Shifflett; his nephew, Justin Shifflett; his grandfather, John Funk; and his “brother from another mother” Troy Dehaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA with Pastor Apostle Sanford Silver officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the church.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Funk, Donte’ Weaver, Jordan Funk, Donavin Brown, Tavon Jackson, Trey Brown, Chase Brown, Chelsea Breeden, Alexis Sloane, Chloe Breeden, and Kelsey Myers.
