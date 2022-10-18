Dwayne Arthur Holmes Dwayne Arthur Holmes, 42, of Berryville, Virginia died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home.
Dwayne was born November 21, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Arthur Lee Summers, Jr. and Sylvia Yvonne Holmes Black.
He worked as a bundler/material handler with Berryville Graphics.
Surviving with his mother and step-father, Aston Black of Berryville and father of Winchester, VA are a daughter, Kierra Nichole Holmes of Stephens City, VA; a son, Tyrell William Holmes of Stephens City, VA; a sister, Candice Lacole Holmes of Clearbrook, VA; maternal grandmother, Joan S. Henfield of Berryville, VA; two nieces, Janiya Yvonne Holmes and Jasmine Danielle Haynes; three aunts, Carla Holmes, Shawn Creswell, and Lisa Underwood; two uncles, William Holmes and Jamal Twyman; and a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. and a funeral will follow at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Lawrence Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery, Franklintown, WV.
Pallbearers will be William Holmes, Todd Benton, Jr., Derek Underwood, Jason Jenkins, Tyrell Holmes, and Edward Henderson II. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Gaither, Keith Underwood, Robert Willis, and William Freeman.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
