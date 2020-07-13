Dwayne Scott Hottle
Dwayne Scott Hottle, age 44, of Berryville, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Dwayne was born June 4, 1976 in Winchester, VA, the son of Allen and Nancy (Poe) Hottle. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges. He was a painter for many years and in his spare time enjoyed fishing and spending time at the Charlestown Racetrack.
Along with his parents, Dwayne is survived by his significant other; Paula Wilson of Berryville and her daughter Ashley; three children; Dwayne Hottle II of Winchester, Kaley Hottle of Boyce, and Ashley Jenkins of Berryville, as well as two granddaughters; Sadie Hottle and Paisley Hottle. Also surviving are his niece, Tiffany Casagrande and family of Winchester, a nephew Michael Hottle and family also of Winchester plus many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Hottle, Jr.
All services will be private.
