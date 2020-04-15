Dwayne Warner

Dwayne always put everyone else’s needs in front of his own. No matter what the need was, he was always there to take care of it. There was nothing that Dwayne could not build or fix.
Dwayne loved the outdoors and was an avid bow-hunter and he loved his time in the woods; it was where he was happiest.
More than anything, Dwayne loved his family. He had no problem bragging about his daughters and grandchildren. Aside from family, his gentle heart landed him the greatest group of friends a guy could ask for. The friendships that Dwayne has made in his lifetime are truly something to cherish.
While his time on Earth was much too short, Dwayne left big shoes to fill. He was a man of kindness, tenacity, and love. So as we cling tight to the stories he told or the memories shared together, always know he will be close by to remind us he isn’t too far away.
Anderson Memorial Home, Plainfield, IL in charge of arrangements. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
