Dwight Mey
Dwight Mey, 77, of Winchester died in his home, with his daughters by his side, on July 9. He was born on May 9, 1944 in Oak Park, Illinois to Leonard Charles Mey and Jeanne Kuncl Mey. Dwight spent his childhood years in the Chicago suburbs of Glynn Ellyn, Riverside and Elmhurst, Illinois. After losing both parents before turning 16, he overcame that adversity, graduating from York Community High School Elmhurst in 1962 and the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana where he earned a B.S. degree in Architecture in 1969. It was on the University of Illinois campus where he met his wife of 46 years, Annette McNish Mey. Later in life, he fondly reminisced about seeing her quickly walking across the Quad on the university campus and how she then turned around to flash her sweet smile at him which lit up his world. After a short stint working at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, he and Annette moved to Syracuse, New York. They spent 9 years living in Liverpool, New York where he practiced architecture for a private firm and in 1979, they moved to Concord, Massachusetts where he worked at Hanscom Air Force Base. In 1981 the family moved to Winchester when he took a job with the US Army Corp of Engineers — Middle East Division where he worked until his retirement in 2006. During his time at the Corps, he worked on many design projects in the Middle East. He frequently traveled and spent time in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Greece, the Soviet Union and Uzbekistan. He and his wife Annette relished in genealogical research. He traced his family lineage in Germany and the Czech Republic, studied the German language and made several trips to the areas his family was from in those countries. Dwight was an avid runner and delighted in running in the Apple Blossom 10K. He was a wonderful baker and could make the most amazing apple and peach pies. His grandchildren were fond of his homemade peanut butter cookies, cakes and bread. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, he was an enthusiastic participant in early morning spin classes at the Wellness and Fitness Center. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester and was proud to serve as an usher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette. He is survived by his brother, Don Mey of Tucson, Arizona, his daughters Margaret “Maggie” and her husband Luan and grandson Emmett of Alexandria, VA and Marcia “Marcy” and her husband Jeff and grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Eloise of Washington, DC.
A private memorial service will be held in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Blue Ridge Hospice or the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.