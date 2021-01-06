E. Burneice Todd Witt
E. Burneice Todd Witt, 93, of Winchester, VA, known to many as “Aunt B,” died on January 2, 2021. Burneice was born on February 20, 1927 in Flemington, NJ to Earl Granville and Wilhelmina Lane Todd. She was always thankful for her older sister Shirley and younger brother Earl Junior. A graduate of Lambertville High School, Burneice was a secretary at the Flemington Egg Auction Market, where she met the love of her life, Rudy Witt, a local farmer. They were married on August 27, 1949 at the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and soon built a house on the Witt family farm in Ringoes, where they lived and Burneice created a welcoming home to all until Rudy’s sudden death at 57 years of age in 1979. Burneice was an accomplished cook and baker, well-known for her pies, cakes, and cream puffs. She loved to craft, sew, and travel. She was devoted in every way, as a wife, mother, Grammy/Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor. She was an incredible mom and fun-loving grandmother, always caring for them, making their favorites, telling them stories, and creating memories for them. For 40 years, Burneice was a dedicated member of the Larison’s Corner Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder, treasurer, president of the “Corner Club,” and “Sunshine Lady,” visiting in the hospital and taking meals to people.
She relocated to Waynesboro, VA in 1990, where she started a new life, caring for young grandchildren, making new friends, traveling on many bus excursions, and joining Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, where her son served as pastor and Burneice sang in the choir and chaired the annual bazaar. When her family moved to Winchester in 1997, she followed them and joined Opequon Presbyterian Church, where her son began serving as pastor. She was a flock leader and member of the Happy Days older adult group. Sadly, with declining health in recent years, many people didn’t get to know the vibrant, independent, spirited Burneice who was so well-known in Hunterdon County, NJ.
Burneice is survived by her three children, Ken (Jackie) of Aberdeen, MD; Sheryl Trickel (David) of Greenbrier, TN; and David (Carole) of Stephens City, VA, along with grandchildren, Kenny (Betsy), Kyle, Keith (Crystal), Joel (Susan), Ryan (Elizabeth), and Rebekah, 9 great-grandchildren, and extra-special nieces, nephews, and family friends who called her “Aunt B.” Because of the pandemic, services now will be private; memorial services in Ringoes and Winchester will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Larison’s Corner Presbyterian Church, PO Box 348, Ringoes, NJ or Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602. Special thanks to friends and staff at Orchard Ridge, Spring Arbor, Dr. Bill Bender, Dr. Cho, and the nurses and caregivers of WMC 4th floor.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.
For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www. holcombefisher.com.
