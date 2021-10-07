E. Louise Heishman Driver
E. Louise Heishman Driver, 95, of Winchester, VA died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Stonerise Nursing Home in Berkeley Springs, WV.
She was born February 18, 1926, the daughter of Hinkle Sr. and Mamie Fauver Pitcock.
She was married to Harry Heishman and, after his death, to Warren Driver Jr.
She worked for the Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue Office for over 40 years.
She was a member of the Second Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Heishman of Eglon, WV and Bev Rosato of Berkeley Springs, WV; Anita Schlesinger of Utah and Debi Driver of Stephenson, VA; grandchildren Tana Estes, Brian Heishman, Tiffany Hounshell, Heather Hale, Samantha Place, Janet James, Immanuel Schlesinger, Jesse Schlesinger and numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie Rudd of Burke and Frank Pitcock of Winchester, VA.
In addition to her husbands, her brothers, Harley DeHaven and Hinkle “Buck” Pitcock, and grandson, Randy Heishman, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from noon until 3:00 p.m. in the Second Opequon Presbyterian Church, 107 Miller Road, Winchester, VA 22602. A luncheon will be served by the women of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church at the above address.
