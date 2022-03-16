E. Melinda Schryver
Services will be held April 2, 2022, at Opequon Presbyterian Church, Winchester, VA.
Family visitation at 12:30 p.m., service at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Witt presiding.
Burial will take place on May 7, 2022, at St. Agatha's Cemetery, next to Greenwood
Cemetery, Meadville, PA., at 1 p.m., Father Jeff Lucas presiding. Lunch will be available
at St. Agatha's church after the service.
