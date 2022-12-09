E. Pauline “Polly” Frye (Smith)
E. Pauline “Polly” Frye (Smith), 77, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Polly was born in 1945 in Franklin, WV, the daughter of the late Justin and Bessie Smith. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and retired as an Estee Lauder Makeup Consultant. Polly was a member of Inwood Family Worship Church of God where she enjoyed doing many activities. She loved interior decorating and spending time tending her flower garden.
Polly was married to Delbert H. “Buster” Frye, her husband for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband, Buster; sisters, Bernice Garris, Carolyn Brovey, Judy Bayliss, and brother, Clemmitt Smith.
Polly is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anna Lee Fernandez, Martha Lou Newlin, Shirley Smith; brothers, Justin Smith Jr., Richard Smith, Charles Smith, Carroll Smith and Robert Smith.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service to follow the following day, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor David Palmer.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Polly to Inwood Family Worship Church of God, 28 Lafayette Lane, Inwood, WV 25428 or SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
