Earl C. Harsh
Earl C. Harsh, 78, of Cross Junction, VA, formerly of Romney, WV, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Earl was born in 1942 in Horse Shoe Run, WV, son of the late George and Mary Harsh. He graduated from Aurora High School in Aurora, WV, Class of 1960. Earl was a Truck Driver for J.P. Darlington Saw Mill and recently for Simbeck, Inc. He loved to travel, especially to Tennessee and visiting the Amish area in Pennsylvania. His greatest passion was family and was very involved with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Earl attended Woodbine Assembly of God in Clear Brook, VA. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
His wife, Barbara (Smelser) Harsh, whom he married in 1964, preceded him in death in 2014.
Surviving are daughters, Vickie L. Hiett (Russell) of Cross Junction, VA and Sherry Allen (Michael) of Bunker Hill, WV; grandchildren, Ray E. McDonald, Jr. (Stephanie) of Inwood, WV, Enoch Allen of Bunker Hill, WV, Randy and Terry Hiett both of Winchester, VA; great-grandchildren, Luke and April McDonald of Inwood, WV; and sister, MaryLou Cogley (Michael) of Wheeling, WV.
A visitation will be from 4 pm to 5 pm on Monday, December 21st, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 5 pm with Pastor Louis Whitford, III officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, December 22nd, at 11 am in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Strawderman, Dalton Strawderman, Stoney Jones, Jr., Chad Jones, Terry Hiett, and Randy Hiett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Earl’s memory to Woodbine Assembly of God, P.O. Box 122, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
