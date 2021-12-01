Earl C. Wakeman age 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Wood Cove Assisted Living, Front Royal, Virginia.
Earl was born in 1929 in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Craven S. and Lennis H. Wakeman. He was a graduate of Warren County High School. Earl was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He received letters of commendation and medals from the United States and the Republic of South Korean governments for his service during the Korean War. Earl retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Inland Game and Fisheries where he worked as the Assistant Hatchery Manager. Earl attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was a member of the VFW. He was a very special person, unlike anyone else. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Earl married Martha Racey on August 28, 1960 in Winchester, Virginia. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2020.
Earl is survived by his sisters-in-law, Ann Butler and Jeannette Alexander, and brother-in-law, John Racey.
Along with his parents and wife, Earl is also preceded in death by his brother, Irvin Wakeman.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 3rd at 11:00 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Earl’s memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite #110, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801. Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
