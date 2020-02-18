Earl D. Zook

Earl David Zook, age 97, of Stephens City, Virginia, entered into eternal rest at WMC on February 17, 2020.
Born in Mifflin County, Belleville, Pennsylvania in 1922, he was the son of the late David D. and Bertha G. Zook.
On January 26, 1946, he married the former Hulda K. Mummah, who preceded him in death on July 7, 2005, breaking a marital union of over 58 years.
Surviving is a son, Randall E. Zook and his wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Jennifer Reaves and her husband Adam, David Zook and his wife JoAnne; and great-grandchild, Grace Reaves. In addition to his beloved family, he is survived by two brothers, Ray M. Zook of Anderson, South Carolina, David D. Zook and his wife Jeannie of Bonita Springs, Florida; three sisters, Mary Saner of Thompsontown, Pennsylvania, Donna Zook of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, and Esther Lauver of McAlisterville, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Zook and Boyd Zook; brothers-in-law, Elroy Saner and Rufus Lauver; sisters-in-law, Jean Zook, Doris Zook, and Mildred Zook.
He was a veteran of World War II and was a Sergeant in Battery A of the 694th Field Artillery Battalion.
Mr. Zook spent over 60 years in direct selling. He worked as a division manager with Electrolux Corp, worked for Philadelphia Life insurance Company, Pitney Bowes, Inc. as a major accounts executive, and finally as the sole proprietor of his specialty advertising business.
He was an active participant in the Winchester Kiwanis Club and dedicated to supporting the children of our community. He also hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail at 90 years old, collecting donations in support of cancer research.
Mr. Zook was a member of the Kernstown and Pine Grove United Methodist Churches, the American Legion Post 0140 in Richmond, Virginia, the Winchester Kiwanis Club, the Winchester Chamber of Commerce, and the Chandler Lodge No. 227 F. and A.M. of West Reading, Pennsylvania.
Family and friends will be received at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m., with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 4633 Cuba Mills Road, Mifflintown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. A visitation will precede the service at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow at Lost Creek Mennonite Cemetery, 2682 Long Road, Mifflintown, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Earl’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or by visiting their website at www.woundedwarrior.org/donate, or to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, (877)-647-8387, or by visiting dav.org/methods-to-donate/.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
