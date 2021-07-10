Earl F. Brill
Earl Franklin Brill, 87, of Berkeley Springs, WV died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Earl was born on October 20, 1933, in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Charles W. and Myrtle E. Renner Brill. He was a United States Army Veteran, worked 18 years with Southern States, 12 years with Terry’s Travel Trailers and 26 years with Shenandoah Apple/National Fruit all of Winchester, VA. Earl enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, butchering, bowling, and most of all, being with his family.
Earl married Alfreda Yost Brill on January 28, 1976, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving along with his wife of 45 years are three sons: Earl M. Brill of Winchester VA; Jason Brill; Franklin Brill both of Berkeley Springs, WV; three daughters: Teresa DeHaven of Winchester, VA; Evelyn Burton of Pennsylvania; Cheryl Gray of Winchester, VA; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor’s Gary Palmer & Carolyn Martin. Interment will follow in the Salem Church Cemetery near Cross Junction, VA. A time of food and fellowship will follow the interment at the Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Earl to the Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, 9381 N Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
To view Earl’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
