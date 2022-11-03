Earl G. Dutrow Jr.
Earl George Dutrow Jr., 72, of Berryville, Virginia, died October 31, 2022.
At his request, no service will be held.
Earl was born July 11, 1950, in Leesburg, VA. He was the seventh of nine children born to the late Earl and Thelma Dutrow Sr. He was a 1968 graduate of Loudoun Valley High School. Earl sold lawn and farm equipment parts for 35 years; he retired from Carlisle & Anderson, where he worked most of his career, in December of 2016.
His family will remember him as being a family man. Earl enjoyed sharing his life stories with others and he encouraged others to share their stories with their children and grandchildren. Some of his favorite stories to share were growing up on a farm, the year he lived and worked in Germany on a family-owned farm, and his trip to Rome with his wife, Linda. He was well known for telling jokes to everyone he met, he always had a new one to share. Throughout his retirement he enjoyed doing yardwork with Linda.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents (Earl and Thelma), sister Eleanor Phillips, and brother Gary Dutrow.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 32 years; children Joseph Butler, Amanda Butler, Summer (Shawn) Dickinson, and Ashley Jenkins; grandchildren Kierra Holmes, Tyrell Holmes, Dylan Corbett, Aiden Riggleman, and Dreyson Dickinson; and six siblings.
The family welcomes donations to The American Cancer Society as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.