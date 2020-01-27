Earl Linwood Layman, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away January 23, 2020, at his home. Mr. Layman was born in 1930 in Stephens City, Virginia, son of Charles Elmer Layman, Sr. and Elma Mae Painter Layman. Mr. Layman was a veteran of the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956, working as a mechanic at the Brize Norton Air Base in England.
He worked for the Ford dealership in Winchester, Virginia until his retirement, starting as a mechanic and later moving in to sales. After retirement, he operated a small engine repair business at his home until macular degeneration took away his ability to do this kind of work. Earl was truly a jack-of-all-trades, and could fix anything mechanical. He spent many enjoyable hours fishing on the Shenandoah River, and many other creeks and ponds, and enjoyed televised baseball and football games and NASCAR.
Earl married Janet Harper Layman on June 22, 1953 in Middle River, Maryland. Earl is survived by his wife of 66 years, his daughter, Debra Carbaugh (Larry), sons, Brian Layman (Debbie) and Roger Layman (Cyndie), seven grandchildren, Jeremy Carbaugh (Mary), Kevin Layman (Holly), Susan Sisler (Jeremiah), Matthew Carbaugh (Christina), Zachery Layman (Chelsea), Joshua Layman, and Brandon Layman, and seven great-grandchildren, Natalie, Colton, Allison, Noah, Owen, Evelyn, and Noelle.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ewing, brothers, Randal, Philip, Charles, Jr., Kenneth, and Jason, and his great-granddaughter, Nayleigh Faith Sisler.
A funeral service will held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor John E. Lock officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment in the Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mr. Layman’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Stephens City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 428, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or to Stephens City Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City VA 22655.
