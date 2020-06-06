Earl Marshall Nicholson, Jr.
Earl Marshall Nicholson, Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was the son of Earl Nicholson, Sr. and Virginia Dyer Nicholson.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Madge Nicholson; sons, Eddie Williams, Earl Nicholson III, Billy Nicholson, Dustin Nicholson, Travis Nicholson; daughters, Alexis Nicholson, Amanda Nicholson, Virginia Nicholson; daughter in law, Mazelle Williams; sons in law, James Stanley, Tommy Small, Morris Small and grandchildren, Paige, Taryn, Tyler, Lefty, Saul, Anna, Levi, Allie, Skylee, Chasitie, Priscilla, Madge, Tommy Jr., and Loretta.
A devoted hardworking father, husband and “Poppy”, Earl Nicholson, Jr. will be remembered by all that knew him as “A True Legend” and an avid card player.
All services are private.
Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.