Ed Plotz
Edward Plotz, 75 of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ed was born in 1947 in Dennison, IA the son of the late Louis Plotz and Betty Oswald (Harder). He is a graduate of Carroll High School in Iowa. Master Sargent Plotz served our country in the United States Air Force as a Firefighter most notably during the Vietnam War, and was highly decorated over his 20-year career.
Ed was a lifelong builder of model airplanes who also loved model trains and fishing. He was a former member of the Winchester Model Railroad Club and volunteered as a firefighter in South Weber, UT.
He was married to Connie and Roger’s mother, Indra Hill (Mohtram), on October 5, 1968.
Along with his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Plotz.
Ed is survived by his children, Connie Moss (Lance) of Stephens City, VA and son, Roger Plotz (Amelia Cormack) of Manhattan, NY; grandchildren, Tristan Moss and Mariah Johnson; great-grandchild, Skye Johnson; and siblings, Linda Plotz (Prince), Becky Plotz (Stouten), Rick Oswald, Dick Oswald, Jeff Oswald, Debbie Oswald (Cole), and Joe Oswald.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
