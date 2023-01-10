Eda D. Doyle Eda D. Doyle, 83, of Winchester, VA, died on the 27th day of December in 2022.
Mrs. Doyle was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Hopewell H. Jr. and Virginia Clark Darneille. She graduated from the Madeira School and Vassar College with a degree in Political Science. After working in Boston and at a law firm in DC, she joined the CIA in Washington where she spent 11 years until becoming a full-time mother. After her husband’s retirement in 1994, they moved to a farm in Berkeley Springs, WV, where they bred and raised llamas for 18 years. In 2012, they moved to Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Mrs. Doyle married David S. Doyle on December 20, 1969, in Bethesda, Maryland. He predeceased her in July 2020.
Surviving are 3 stepchildren, Ann Fath (Tom) of Lexington, KY, Jane Doyle of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Abdur-Ra’uf Gharib (Zakiyah) of Louisville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Virginia Estes (James), a brother, Hopewell H. Darneille III (Diane), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Charles S. Doyle, and one grandchild.
A short service and reception will be held at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury on January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SVWC Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster Canterbury Dr., Winchester, VA 22603.
