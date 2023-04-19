Eddie Julious Norwood Eddie Julious Norwood, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 5 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Reverend Dr. Ken Patrick officiating.
Mr. Norwood was born on March 15, 1950, in Halifax County, North Carolina, to the late Eddie and Mary Powell Norwood. He graduated in the last segregated class of W.E.B. DuBois High School, Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 1969. He spent most of his working years with Dodson Brothers Pest Control in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Norwood of Winchester; two sons, Darrell Norwood of Bristow, Virginia, and Julius Norwood of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherron Boddie of Washington, Virginia, and Christina Moses of Stephens City, Virginia; stepson, Jordan Cutchin of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Betty Jean Jones of Youngsville, North Carolina, and seven grandchildren, Damin, Natalia, Christian, Jayden, Alyssia, Jace and Brian.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.