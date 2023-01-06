Eddie Martel Farmer
Eddie Martel Farmer, 87, passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home after a short illness. He was born November 10, 1935, in Winchester, VA., the son of the late Charles F. and Colleen Carper Farmer. He is survived by his wife, Anita Pennypacker Farmer, whom he married in 1979, two daughters, Tina K. Farmer and P. Elizabeth Farmer of Winchester, VA., three step-children, David W. Oates and Michael W. Oates of Winchester, and Susan Oates Jones of Hilton Head, S.C. and five step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.
Ed attended Handley High School and was a veteran of the Marine Corps., having served from 1957 to 1963. After which, he was employed by S & F Distributing Co. and Pifer Office Supply prior to becoming involved in the real estate business. He worked as an agent for Plaza Real Estate from 1972 until 1979. Then, he and his wife opened and operated Olde Towne Realty from 1979 until their retirement in 2021. Ed served on various committees of the Virginia Association of Realtors and the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors serving on its Board of Directors for a number of years. He was elected President of the Association in 1983 and was presented the Realtor of the Year Award in that year. Ed was a past member of the Shawnee Lions Club and the Winchester Country Club.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 6-8 pm at the Jones Funeral Home Winchester Chapel. A private, military service will be held the following day at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
