Eddy Nelson Newcome, Sr.
Eddy Nelson Newcome, Sr., 80, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Thursday, August 29th, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was the son of the late George William Newcome and Ida Elliot Newcome.
He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Golliday Newcome; two daughters, Deborah Newcome of Clear Brook, and Crystal Newcome Turner (Rich) of Winchester, and a son Eddy (Speedy) Newcome, Jr. (Lisa) of Winchester; one step-daughter Sharon Grey (Steve) of Manassas; two grandchildren Calie Jo Wilfong of Winchester, and Thomas George Newcome of O’Fallon, MO; two great grandchildren, Lakyn Dennis and Reva Newcome; and three sisters Helen Davis of Stephenson, Lillian Orndoff of Winchester,and Patsy Dunham of Glengary, WV.
Along with his parents, Mr. Newcome was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tammy Diana Newcome, a brother George Raymond Newcome, and a sister Hilda Newcome Gideon.
Mr. Newcome retired from PolyOne Corporation (O’Sullivan) after 42 years of service. He was a part-time auctioneer in Virginia and West Virginia. He was also a member of Little Mountain Methodist Church, Winchester Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
The Newcome family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Winchester Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit #3 for their exceptional care of Mr. Newcome during his time there.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 3rd from 6-8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 4, at 1:00 at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Penny Wilson officiating.
Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park following funeral services.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
