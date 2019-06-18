Edgar Boling, of Winchester, VA died on June 13, 2019.
He was born January 11, 1932, to Dr. Edgar Boling, Sr. and Elizabeth Carithers Boling in Atlanta, GA.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Elizabeth Matthews Boling; his four children, Avery Bissell (Rolin) of Philadelphia, PA, Edgar Ashley Boling, Telluride, CO, Amanda Gardner (Craig) of Arlington, VA and Sarah Boling of Atlanta, GA and six grand-children, Samuel Randolph Bissell, Tilden Avery Bissell, Lochlan Beraza Boling, Caroline Baker Chitlik, Thomas Bolingbroke Melcher, and Harrison James Gardner.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Winchester, officiated by The Rt. Rev. Webster Gibson.
Mr. Boling’s favorite charity is Classical WETA, 3939 Campbell Ave., Arlington, VA 22206.
