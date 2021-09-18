Edgar Jackson “Jack” Lowe
Edgar Jackson “Jack” Lowe, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. Jack was born on July 20, 1941 in Front Royal, VA to the late John S. Lowe and Ethel Kisner Lowe and lived in Bentonville, VA.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sharon L. Lowe, his sister, Naomi L. Anderson of Warren County, his brother, Sheldon B. Lowe of Washington State, two children, Kimberly V. Green of Madison, VA, Annette L. Lumsden-Cook of Richmond, VA, son-in-law, Sean A. Lumsden-Cook, grandson Oswald L. Lumsden-Cook, step-daughter Kristen Spaid of Winchester, VA, her husband, Steven Spaid and their three children, Brady M. Spaid, Kaden S. Spaid and Kennedy G. Spaid. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was an avid sports fan and accomplished athlete. He was a creative and artistic man who enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and his faithful dog, Buddy. Jack was an active member of First United Methodist Church, in Winchester, VA.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
