Edith D. Thompson
Edith Dolores Thompson, formerly of Chantilly, VA, peacefully transitioned to Heaven on Monday, February 13, 2023, at The Willows at Meadow Branch Assisted Living in Winchester, VA.
Edith was born on June 17, 1930, at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, to Thelma Louise (Marmaduke) Russell and George Wellington Russell, the third of six children.
Edith’s childhood was spent in Arlington, VA, where she met her husband, William Brondell (Bron) Thompson, when she was 12 years old. They married on September 28, 1946, in Arlington, and were married 68 years prior to Bron’s passing on December 21, 2014.
Edith was a loving wife and a good mother and grandmother. She was a devout Christian and abided in her faith throughout her life. Edith loved her yard, taking care of her home and especially her beloved black Lab, Bear. She nurtured her “Republican birdhouse” hanging in a Japanese maple in the front yard, and enjoyed watching the chickadees return every spring. In the last several months of her life, Edith loved getting out and visiting local farmers markets, taking long rides down back country roads, and making many new friends along the way.
Edith is survived by her daughters, Sharon L. Pollard (Steve) of Stephens City, Kathy L. Morrison (Ron Feigin) of Anchorage, AK, and Elizabeth Leigh Thompson (Kim Lanigan) of Plymouth, MA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Jean Gaizick of Colonial Beach, VA. In addition to her parents and husband, Edith is predeceased by her daughter, Leslie T. Prokop, two sisters and two brothers.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Catherine M. Pipan and the staff at the Willows, especially Faith, Lynn, Hannah, Amy, JW, Misty, and April, who took wonderful care of our mom. We are forever indebted to these remarkable and caring women.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, February 17, at The Willows at Meadow Branch. A private interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA, at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
