Edith Faye Shirley, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Shirley was born February 19, 1949 in Front Royal, Virginia daughter of the late Lloyd Ambrose Hurt, Sr. and Lina Marion Nicholson Hurt.
She retired from Double Day, now known as Berryville Graphics, where she worked as a scanner operator.
She graduated Clarke County High School in 1968; attended Stephens City United Methodist Church; was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution; was an amateur artist and loved genealogy research.
She married Terry Lee Shirley on December 30, 1994 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband of 27 years is a son, Jason W. Knight (Tracy) of Stephenson, VA; step-daughter, Teresa Barton (Todd); sister, Linda Hurt Petrie (John) of Stephens City, VA; and six grandchildren, Caden and Collin Knight, and Simon, Zachary, Alexandra, and Sydney Barton.
Her brother, Lloyd A. Hurt, Jr. preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Stephens City United Methodist Church, Stephens City, with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Pallbearers will be John Petrie II, Andrew Petrie, Caden Knight, Simon Barton, Zachary Barton, and Todd Barton.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11:00 A. M. Wednesday prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
