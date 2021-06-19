Edith Jones Bayly 06/19/21

Edith Jones Bayly
Edith Jones Bayly, 96, resident of Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born in Holland, Virginia to James Thomas and Mary Edith Rawles Jones.
Edith graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Farmville Teacher’s College, now Longwood College, and was an educator for several years before leaving to raise a family in Waterford, Virginia. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, local book club, and quilting club. She loved entertaining friends and family, playing bridge, cooking, and gardening.
Edith retired to Westminster Canterbury, Winchester, Virginia in 2001 where she developed many friendships with residents and staff and served on several Westminster Canterbury committees. She also served as a docent for ten years at Glen Burnie in Winchester. Some of her happiest memories were while living at Westminster Canterbury and included many trips with friends to other states and abroad.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Rozier Clagett Bayly, Jr. and brothers, Thomas Rawles Jones, and James Robert Jones. Surviving are her three sons, Carter Bayly (Cynthia) of St. Augustine, FL, Thomas Bayly of Richmond, VA, and James Bayly (Betty) of Leesburg, VA.
A memorial service will be held at Omps Funeral Home on July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, or Alzheimers Association.
