Edith L. Drosselmeyer
Edith Louise Drosselmeyer, 74, of Berryville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born to Archie Reynold and Freda Mae Vernon on October 5, 1947, in Oberlin, Kansas.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Lee Drosselmeyer; a son, Seth Glenn Drosselmeyer (Shannon) of Boyce, VA; a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Drosselmeyer Jones (Justin) of Berryville, VA; and five grandchildren, Alexis, Catherine, and Brittany Drosselmeyer and Alicia and Ayanna Jones.
Edie’s life “love” was teaching children, whether it be in a school system or Sunday school. She loved being involved with children and their activities, especially her grandchildren in her later years.
Edie will be missed by those she loved and those who loved her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many over the years.
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A memorial celebration of Edie’s life will be held in May at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Children’s Ministries, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
