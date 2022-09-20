Edith Lockley Slaughter
Edith “Edie” Lockley Slaughter, 86, of Berryville, VA., departed this life on September 14, 2022, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab Center in Berryville, Virginia.
She was born February 20, 1936, in Lewisville, VA., the daughter of the late Charles Lockley Sr. and Lelia Walker.
She is survived by a daughter, Heather Wilson Gibson (Jed) of Falling Waters, WV.; two grandchildren that she loved dearly, CJ Williams and Christopher Wilson; one sister, Josephine Lockley of Berryville, VA., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Slaughter; four brothers, Charles L. Lockley Jr., George Lockley, James Lockley, and John Lockley; three sisters, Mary Grimes, Ella Doleman, and Martha Burns.
Edith love doing healthcare services, domestic housekeeping and worked several years at the Bank of Clarke County. She loved her family, friends, cooking and listening to gospel music.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with the viewing starting at 11:00 am and followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia.
A special thanks to Cartwright Funeral Home, the staff of Rose Hill Health and Rehab Center, and all of the family and friends who gave my mother a helping hand
We will be following CDC guidelines for COVID. Masks must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.